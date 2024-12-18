A lot has to fall in place for IDFC First Bank’s stock to rebound

Silver linings

On the bright side, 21% loan growth and 31% deposit growth year-on-year in Q2FY25 were impressive. The bank’s net interest margin of over 6% for more than four quarters in row is certainly one of the highest in industry. It can be explained by the high yield on advances at 14%, with an increasing share of average current account savings accounts (CASA) or low-cost deposits, which stood at 46% of total deposits at the end of Q2FY25.