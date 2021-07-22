IDFC’s investors cheer at prospect of reverse merger with IDFC First Bank

Notwithstanding a rocky start five years ago, IDFC First Bank has morphed into a retail lender and moved away from an infrastructure heavy book. The merger of IDFC Bank with Capital First Ltd in 2018 helped the lender fix its wholesale credit heavy balance sheet and tackle legacy bad loans. The bank reported a net profit of ₹128 crore in the March quarter, a 79% year-on-year jump. Shares of the bank have gained more than 95% in the past one year as the bank exhibited good recovery despite the pandemic.