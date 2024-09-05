Robust power demand charges IEX stock, aids earnings outlook
Summary
- IEX is on track to exceed its annual volume growth guidance, driven by an increase in electricity volumes.
- IEX's expansion into renewable energy certificates, natural gas trading, and its venture into carbon trading positions it for long-term growth.
Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) surged to a new 52-week high of ₹211.25 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Powering the Street’s optimism is significant volume growth of 12,040 million units (mu) in August, including certificates, marking a 36% year-on-year increase. Electricity volumes rose 17.1% year-on-year to 9,914 mu last month, putting IEX on track to surpass its annual volume growth guidance of 17-18%.