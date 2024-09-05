Robust power demand charges IEX stock, aids earnings outlook

The renewable energy certificate (REC) market is another growth driver for IEX. Generators receive RECs for renewable power generation, which are then bought by various market participants. The REC market got a boost in April 2023 when the floor price was removed, enabling market-driven price discovery. Although prices have fallen from ₹1,000 to ₹115 after the amendment, volumes have surged fivefold to 5.2 billion units in the first two months of Q2FY25. In Q1FY25, REC volumes had doubled year-on-year to 2.1 billion units.