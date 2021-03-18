If you don’t get an IPO allotment, be wary of buying on listing day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Those investors who rode on the euphoria and got in on the listing day have done miserably
Most of the current IPOs are overpriced and underperforming since listing trend may continue, say analysts
The initial public offering (IPO) market is hot right now and, therefore, the possibility of listing gains is drawing investors by the hordes.
Given the huge demand, most investors don’t get an allotment in the initial share sale. In such a scenario, there is a temptation for those who missed the bus to buy shares when the shares list. Is this really a good strategy?