IGL, MGL feel the heat of higher gas price in Q3; stocks drop to new 52-week low

The impact of rising gas prices was visible on the performance of city gas distribution companies during the December quarter. Domestic gas prices rose a sharp 62% since October on the back of rising international prices. Though improving gas sales volumes and price hikes helped cushion the impact for Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), margins still came under pressure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is not quite surprising that MGL and IGL stocks lost more than 3-5% in morning trade on Wednesday. Shares of both companies hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday on the National Stock Exchange.

It is not quite surprising that MGL and IGL stocks lost more than 3-5% in morning trade on Wednesday. Shares of both companies hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday on the National Stock Exchange. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The two companies are dependent on domestic gas supplies to meet their requirements and saw margin squeeze due to lower availability of domestic gas for their compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) businesses, said analysts. The companies had to resort to higher-priced imported gas or spot gas cargoes to meet their need.

IGL's 3QFY22 standalone Ebitda at ₹470 crore was down 11% sequentially, but 7-9% higher than JM Financial Ltd's expectation and consensus estimates of ₹430-440 crore. Higher-than-expected volume growth and operating leverages helped it perform better than expected. IGL saw its sales volumes grow 22% year-on-year during the quarter. Ebitda margin declined to ₹6.7 per standard cubic meters (scm) versus ₹8.0 seen during the previous quarter. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said, “IGL’s 3QFY22 results were above our estimates driven largely by higher-than-anticipated margins despite an elevated LNG price environment".

MGL too saw volume growth of 19.2 % year-on-year. However, its Ebitda at ₹103 crore declined a sharp 65.8% sequentially. The company's Ebitda margins at ₹3.4/scm in 3QFY22 were significantly lower than ₹10.5 in 2QFY22.

Analysts at JM Financials have reduced their FY22-24 Ebitda estimates for IGL by 6-7% and for MGL by 8-19% to factor in the likely risk to margins due to sustained high global gas prices

