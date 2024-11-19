Indraprastha Gas and Mahanagar Gas face perils of policy controls
Summary
- With the government reducing supply of cheaper gas to Indraprastha Gas and Mahanagar Gas, the companies are evaluating price hikes. But is it possible to maintain Ebitda margin without sacrificing volumes to alternative fuels?
City gas distributors Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) have suffered two consecutive blows in a month. The government has reduced the supply of cheaper natural gas by 20% for IGL and 18% for MGL, effective 16 November. This follows a previous reduction of 21% for IGL and 20% for MGL, effective 16 October.