IGL, MGL stocks soar as PNGRB notification removes major overhang on competition

The oil and gas regulator, PNGRB’s, gazette notification for city gas distribution (CGD) removes a major overhang on competition for city gas distribution companies. The share price of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), which have significant exposure to metro regions of Delhi NCR and Mumbai, rose 12-13% in morning trades on Friday. Shares of Gujarat Gas, too, were up over 5%.

CGD firms had marketing exclusivity in key geographical areas, which was about to end and the fear that competition from oil and marketing companies. Note that CGDs share fuel outlets with OMCs in metro towns. The PNGRB’s notification, however, has given concessions, protecting the existing CGD business of firms such as IGL and MGL.

“The notification restricts existing OMC co-located CNG outlets from selling CNG under open access route mitigating any negative impact on existing earnings of CGD companies in the CNG segment. This is a major positive for CGD companies (MGL and IGL benefit more due to higher CNG exposure)," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. The broker also points out that in the absence of the notification, about 20% of existing CNG volumes were at risk. In this backdrop, it’s clear why investors are heaving a sigh of relief.

To elaborate, PNGRB has mentioned in the open access notification that OMC outlets already selling CNG will not be allowed to participate through the open access route. This simply means that there would be no competition from OMC’s on existing outlets being shared. Also, new entrants will have to set up their own outlets.

CGD firms are somewhat in a sweet spot, benefitting from rising demand for cleaner fuels, low natural gas prices, and rising distribution. Though current move removes major overhang for IGL and MGL in particular, however the key for earnings growth remains revival of CNG volumes in metro towns facing risk from rising covid-19 cases.

Marketing exclusivity expires for IGL in Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad, while for Mumbai, Thane (urban)-Raigad for MGL. Gujarat Gas though predominantly an industrial player however will see marketing exclusivity end in 12 of its 18 geographical areas.

