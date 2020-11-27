IGL, MGL stocks soar as PNGRB notification removes major overhang on competition

“The notification restricts existing OMC co-located CNG outlets from selling CNG under open access route mitigating any negative impact on existing earnings of CGD companies in the CNG segment. This is a major positive for CGD companies (MGL and IGL benefit more due to higher CNG exposure)," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. The broker also points out that in the absence of the notification, about 20% of existing CNG volumes were at risk. In this backdrop, it’s clear why investors are heaving a sigh of relief.