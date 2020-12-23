IGL’s earnings prospects are bright, but valuations seem pricey

The same should also lead to earnings upgrades for IGL. The company’s FY22/FY23 volumes and earnings are expected to see an upside of 4%-5% and 8%-9% respectively, while net asset value (NAV) should rise by 8%-10% as per Morgan Stanley. Hence the prospects are brightening further. Growth is expected to be driven by higher conversion rate to CNG due to the BS-VI norms implementation, inter-city CNG travel and contribution from newer geographical areas. The firm is growing its Delhi-NCR network with expansions in Gurugram.