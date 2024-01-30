Markets
IGL troubled by poor volume growth, EV adoption
Summary
- In the December quarter (Q3FY24), sales volume grew by a mere 4% year-on-year to 8.5 million metric standard cubic meters per day, lower than analysts’ estimates
Investors of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) were left disappointed, as the city gas distributor reported a lacklustre volume growth, yet again.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more