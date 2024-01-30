IGL troubled by poor volume growth, EV adoption

This weakness in volume persists even though the Delhi-based company has passed on most of the benefits of lower gas costs to customers in select areas. IGL’s inability to increase prices in the face of weak demand is likely to pressure its margins. IGL has guided for an Ebitda margin of ₹7.5-8 per scm for FY25. Ebitda margin was lower at ₹7.2 per scm in Q3, compared with ₹8.6 per scm in Q2, because of higher gas cost. An unfavourable combination of subdued demand and rising cost has prompted an earnings downgrade. For instance, Kotak has slashed its near-term earnings estimate for IGL by 4-6%, factoring in lower margins and volumes.