In an attempt to beat the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has tweaked its re-imagination strategy, which was laid out in 2018. Among the key highlights of its renewed business plan is an increased focus on staying asset-light. The company would achieve this by adding capacity via the management contract route and intends to be selective in owned-room additions.

At its recently held analysts’ meeting, the management said that in FY18, management contract hotels formed around 33% of its overall portfolio, which has now increased to 46%. Going ahead, the firm targets to take this to 50%. About 78% of the hotels in its current pipeline are under management contract and only 6% are owned. Currently, management contracts generate a revenue of ₹220 crore, which the company targets to take up to ₹350 crore.

According to analysts, the increased focus on management contracts bodes well for the company’s return ratios and operating margins. The Ebitda margin in management fees is around 70-80% and that too without deploying capital, so it is RoCE accretive. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. RoCE is short for return on capital employed.

The company’s Ebitda margins are also likely to get a boost from its cost savings initiatives. In FY21, its operating cost declined by 45% to ₹1,920 crore, driven mainly by a 28% reduction in fixed costs.

The management said that a large number of initiatives adopted would maintain a sustained reduction of costs.

With improved cash flows, the company would be better able to service debt. Analysts say the management’s cost savings initiatives and commitment to take its debt back to the pre-covid levels bodes well for the stock. In the pre-covid era, Indian Hotels consistently reduced debt.

Its net debt-to-equity ratio improved from 0.45 times in FY18 to 0.36 times in FY20. However, due to covid, this debt metric increased to 0.73 times in FY21 and net debt increased from ₹1,860 crore in FY20 to ₹3,100 crore in FY21. Since the hospitality sector was among the worst hit by the pandemic, investor sentiment toward these stocks soured.

However, hotel stocks have now started to recover on easing curbs in various states and additional liquidity support recently announced by the Reserve Bank of India for covid-hit sectors.

In the last three months, shares of Indian Hotels have rallied by 40%, outperforming benchmark index Nifty500, which rose 9% in the same span. Thanks to this massive rally, currently at ₹150, the stock is inching closer to its life-time high of ₹160. Analysts say, while the company is taking steps in the right direction, recovery would be gradual and further upside in the stock would depend on demand recovery post the pandemic and how the renewed strategy plays out.

