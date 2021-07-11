IHCL’s asset-light strategy has made investors forget covid woes

At its recently held analysts’ meeting, the management said that in FY18, management contract hotels formed around 33% of its overall portfolio, which has now increased to 46%. Going ahead, the firm targets to take this to 50%. About 78% of the hotels in its current pipeline are under management contract and only 6% are owned. Currently, management contracts generate a revenue of ₹220 crore, which the company targets to take up to ₹350 crore.

