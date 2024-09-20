IIFL Finance is back in the game, but clawing back market share to be slow
Summary
- Incremental growth for IIFL Finance will be less aggressive and in line with most peers, as the company is obliged to follow best practices and norms to avoid any future problems from the regulator, analysts said
Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd surged nearly 9% in Friday’s early trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revoked the ban on the company’s gold loan business. As a result, IIFL can now resume disbursing and selling gold loans.