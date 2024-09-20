IIFL Finance is back in the game, but clawing back market share to be slow

A couple of factors are at play here. Incremental growth for IIFL Finance will be less aggressive and in line with most peers, as the company is obliged to follow best practices and norms to avoid any future problems from the regulator, said an Incred Research Services report. In the June quarter (Q1FY25) earnings call, the IIFL’s management said it is complying with all observations made by the RBI, which led to the ban on gold loans.