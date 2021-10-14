An IMF fix for the bloated emerging market debt

Data from the fund shows that general government debt of EMEs rose to 64.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 from 54.7% the previous year. But within this group, some countries showed a sharper rise. For instance, government debt for Brazil surged to 98.9% of GDP from 87.7%. The country is one of the most vulnerable given that its fiscal debt pile was large to start with even before the pandemic. Further, the expansion of debt is high and the economy is facing a surge in inflation. Brazil’s central bank is already in tightening mode. India’s government debt comes a close second at 89.6% for 2020, and is expected to rise further to 90.6% in the current year. Others such as China, Latin America and Mexico have a comparably lower pile of public debt. That said, the debt pile alone doesn’t indicate vulnerability. Financing public debt and the extent of exposure to foreign markets are crucial here. For instance, India’s debt pile is huge but the dependence on foreign investors to finance this is rather low. That cushions the government over cost of financing even though the need for the central bank to support domestic markets may throw up its own share of troubles.

