IMF has a soft warning on the perils of inflation

The fund believes that inflationary expectations are divergent among emerging economies. The monetary policy responses may be tailor made for country-specific inflation trajectories. That said, the fund cautioned against waiting too long for employment and output to bounce back at the risk of a flare-up of inflationary expectations. “Prolonged supply disruptions, commodity and housing price shocks, longer-term expenditure commitments, and a de-anchoring of inflation expectations could lead to significantly higher inflation than predicted in the baseline," it said. For India though, the assessment so far has been that inflationary pressures are transitory and largely because of supply side bottlenecks. The latest inflation print for September has strengthened this view.

