IMF report highlights uneven recovery with emerging economies as losers

Weakened by the first wave, the pandemic has pushed back India’s economic recovery during the second wave. To be sure, IMF is just catching up with the rest of the private forecasters and its 9.5% forecast is similar to that of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI). In fact, the multilateral agency could be seen as more optimistic when compared with some of the private forecasters. State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, expects growth to be just 7.8%. The upshot is that the second wave has delivered a blow to an already weakened economy. Analysts believe that for a quick revival beyond optical relief, the pace of vaccinations needs to increase. Faster inoculation is a key to opening up services. Those at HSBC point out that services would be the next leg of recovery given that large swathes of the sector are still severely restricted.