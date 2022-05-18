Impact of a U-turn on India’s wheat exports

With an export ban in place, mandi prices of wheat have started to fall. Further, traders who had bought wheat for exports will have to now sell it in the open market. This will drive down prices further. In the process, more farmers will end up selling their wheat to FCI, as they are likely to get a better price than in the open market. The government has considered this possibility and extended the last date for wheat procurement. The date has been extended to 31 May in Punjab and Haryana and to 15 June in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the four largest states for wheat procurement.