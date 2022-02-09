Impact of Airtel’s tariff hike key after good Q3

The full benefit of tariff hikes can be expected to be reflected in the March quarter. Airtel’s management said it expects another round of rate increases towards the end of 2022. The company expects to exit the year with Arpu of ₹200. Investors would closely follow the price band fixed by the government for the sale of spectrum in the upcoming 5G auctions, with Airtel sailing through the third quarter comfortably. “Aggressive bidding by its peer Jio could result in an unfavourable operating environment for Airtel," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.