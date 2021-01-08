Improved Kochi terminal prospects lift Petronet LNG’s business outlook

The completion of Gas Authority of India ltd (GAIL’s) Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline has lifted the prospects of Petronet LNG Ltd. The rising transmission of gas will mean more Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes being received at the company’s Kochi terminal improving regasification volumes too.

The delayed pipeline commissioning had meant that Petronet could not reap many benefits from its 5million tonne per annum (MTPA) Kochi terminal. Its Dahej terminal with 17.5 MTPA capacity, operating at optimum utilisation level, kept driving earnings. Kochi utilisation levels remained subdued at close to 15%. These can improve to 30% plus levels now with the supplies of gas commencing from the new pipeline and are set to continue rising further over time.

Also Read | Virus spread slows but two states still a worry

The operational breakeven is at 25% utilisation for Kochi terminal said Abhijeet Bora at Sharekhan. The terminal thereby will start contributing to profits. Moreover, the expected start work on Kochi-Bengaluru section, to be completed in the next 2-3 years can lift utilisation levels further. Bora expected Kochi terminal utilisations levels to increase to 50%-60% in 2-3 years.

View Full Image Source -Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd E-Estimates mmtpa- miilon metric tonne per annum

Gas is a cheaper alternative to other fuels sees a regular increase in demand. Being a cleaner fuel, remains conducive for industries, looking to tide over the rising pollution concerns. The increasing gas infrastructure and city gas distribution are to help drive gas demand and volumes.

Credit Suisse Asia Pacific Equity Research has included the company in their top picks in India. “We like Petronet LNG as we expect an increasing demand for RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) in India due to delayed domestic gas production from ONGC" said analysts at Credit Suisse.

With the impact of lockdown behind, there has been a sharp recovery in LNG imports since July. Investor confidence has continued to improve with rising Dahej utilisation levels. The gas imports had improved to 12% y-o-y in November suggests analysts’ data. Company plans on expanding Dahej capacities by 2 mtpa and 5% re-gas tariff hike for Dahej terminal in January 2021, are to boost earnings further.

There is some concern related to rising spot gas prices now. Nevertheless, since 98% of volume comes from long-term and tolling contracts not much impact is expected on the company’s margins in the near term. Meanwhile, all eyes will also be on developments related to proposed equity investments in Tellurian Inc. The company though is to have backed off saying it’s a non-binding agreement, the street however will be watchful on final decisions. Analysts say since there is no dearth of gas right now there is not much rationale for investments.

The stock has gained almost 50 per cent since March lows and trading at about 11.5 times one-year forward earnings estimates is close to long term trading average of 13 times.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via