Equity markets soar, but will the rally last?
SummaryIn Asia, one crucial factor driving select equity markets such as Taiwan and South Korea is the gush of liquidity through foreign fund flows. Within emerging markets, Brazil has also delivered strong returns in 2023 in US dollar terms.
The risk appetite among global equity investors has improved. This is despite the fears of a potential global recession and the chances of two more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in 2023. As the chart alongside shows, key global equity markets have done well in the first half of 2023. But different factors seem to be boosting investors’ sentiments in different markets.
