Equity markets soar, but will the rally last?

The risk appetite among global equity investors has improved. This is despite the fears of a potential global recession and the chances of two more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in 2023. As the chart alongside shows, key global equity markets have done well in the first half of 2023. But different factors seem to be boosting investors’ sentiments in different markets.

The US equity markets are being driven by artificial intelligence (AI) led rally in stocks. “The strong performance of a few mega-cap stocks in the past three-six months has been a driver of overall market performance despite rather muted performance of other large-, mid- and small-cap stocks," said a Kotak Institutional Equities report dated 11 July. The six-eight technology-oriented mega-cap stocks have performed presumably on expectations of them dominating the emerging AI space, added the report.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

In Asia, one crucial factor driving select equity markets such as Taiwan and South Korea is the gush of liquidity through foreign fund flows. Within emerging markets, Brazil has also delivered strong returns in 2023 in US dollar terms. “Within EM, we consider Brazil and Mexico attractive. Both countries are currently experiencing high nominal and real interest rates, with decelerating inflation," Saira Malik, chief investment officer, Nuveen, in a 10 July report, said. Brazil’s central bank has indicated that there are chances of cutting rates starting the August meeting. This should augur well for Brazilian equities.

In contrast, China has put up a weak show in the half year ending 2023 owing to slower-than-expected economic recovery. Back home, Indian equity markets have been on fire, with key benchmark indices soaring to new highs. Again, largely thanks to a turnaround seen in foreign fund flows. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks have beaten large-caps in recent months. “In India, investors basically seem to be chasing delta here. But the question remains on how long this rally sustains given that it is partially backed by strong foreign flows and liquidity though fundamentals have improved slightly with decline in commodity prices and inflation," said Kunal Vora, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas. The consensus Nifty50 earnings for FY24 has seen a marginal cut year-to-date even as the markets have moved up, he added. A miss by Indian companies on earnings estimates is not the only potential downside risk that Indian equities face. The ongoing surge in vegetable prices could work as a spoke in the wheel for India’s inflation trajectory, which had started to ease. A spike in food inflation would also have a bearing on the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decision outlook. Plus, it remains to be seen if the El Nino risk plays out, which is a dampener for rural demand and incomes.

Plus, the steep rally in the Indian market means valuations have become expensive. The MSCI India index is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 19 times, a premium to EM peers, showed Bloomberg data. According to Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, with too much money chasing few stocks, valuations have risen. “So, it is difficult to gauge whether valuations have run-ahead of the fundamentals," he said.

Nonetheless, in the face of the challenges, the moot question now is how long this rally lasts. “The divergent performance between large-cap and mid- and small-cap stocks in India and the US markets in the past few months may reflect a combination of hype and reality regarding certain developments in the two markets. Both markets could be reaching their limits, given economic (US) and valuation (India) headwinds," analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities, said.