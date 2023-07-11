Equity markets soar, but will the rally last?

In contrast, China has put up a weak show in the half year ending 2023 owing to slower-than-expected economic recovery. Back home, Indian equity markets have been on fire, with key benchmark indices soaring to new highs. Again, largely thanks to a turnaround seen in foreign fund flows. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks have beaten large-caps in recent months. “In India, investors basically seem to be chasing delta here. But the question remains on how long this rally sustains given that it is partially backed by strong foreign flows and liquidity though fundamentals have improved slightly with decline in commodity prices and inflation," said Kunal Vora, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas. The consensus Nifty50 earnings for FY24 has seen a marginal cut year-to-date even as the markets have moved up, he added. A miss by Indian companies on earnings estimates is not the only potential downside risk that Indian equities face. The ongoing surge in vegetable prices could work as a spoke in the wheel for India’s inflation trajectory, which had started to ease. A spike in food inflation would also have a bearing on the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decision outlook. Plus, it remains to be seen if the El Nino risk plays out, which is a dampener for rural demand and incomes.

