Improving traction in commercial leasing to aid Brigade Enterprises
- Over the next three quarters, the Brigade Enterprises management expects to surpass 90% occupancy and lease out the entire vacant area
Some hiccups in Q3 notwithstanding, real estate developer Brigade Enterprises Ltd is upbeat on the commercial leasing space. Lack of clarity surrounding the Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs (DESH) Bill, relating to SEZs, led to some pressure on leasing activity in Q3, the management said in an earnings call. Note that a major chunk of Brigade’s unleased area which is around 1.5 million square feet (msf) is located in SEZs.
