Improving traction in commercial leasing to aid Brigade Enterprises

In the nine months of FY23, the company has leased 1msf and has 1.44msf of active pipeline. In Q3, the company’s net leasing stood at 0.33msf in Q3FY23. This was driven by conversion of hard options at Tech Garden and WTC Chennai, the management said. The company is looking to achieve a similar run rate in Q4. Over the next three quarters, the management expects to surpass 90% occupancy and also aims to lease out the entire vacant area.