In 2020, Jio’s growth leadership goes missing as Airtel catches up

In Q2, Jio’s subscriber base rose by 7.3 million, much lower than the 10.2 million subscriber additions in the June quarter. Airtel, on the other hand, reported a huge 13.9 million jump in subscriber base last quarter. The latter’s subscriber base is being driven by the 4G segment, which has risen 23% since December 2019, compared to a 4% growth in the overall subscriber base. “Strong 4G subscriber addition momentum demonstrates high value customers’ preference towards Bharti’s network, which is driving higher average revenue per user (Arpu)," analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said in a note.