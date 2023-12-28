In 2024, metals sector poised for gradual turnaround
Summary
- The sector may benefit from a more favourable macroeconomic environment in developed economies and stability in China
After an impressive rally of nearly 22% in calendar year 2022, the Nifty Metals index has seen modest returns of 18% so far in 2023. The performance was hindered by several challenges: a strong US dollar, subdued global demand, cost inflation, and China's delayed economic recovery. China's pivotal role in the metals market means its economic shifts have significant bearing on demand and pricing in the sector.