In 2024, metals sector poised for gradual turnaround

Aluminium is another case in point, prices of which are unlikely to see any hasty surge next year. The average price of aluminium on the London Metal Exchange stood at $2,164 per tonne in December. This is down nearly 14% from the levels seen in January. Aluminium prices, too, bore the brunt of subdued demand. According to JM Financial Institutional Securities, the China aluminium market is in a surplus, which means demand lags capacity. The broking firm believes that China-led demand would bring in an overall balance to the markets and that would be driven by infrastructure spending and expansion in green sectors. This augurs well for prices.