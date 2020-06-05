MUMBAI: State Bank of India (SBI) shares jumped 8% on Friday after it reported a historic profit for FY20. The reported profit itself was below the Street’s estimates, but what really got investors excited was the bank’s prognosis on the impact of covid-19.

The larger narrative surrounding the pandemic is that of rising insolvencies. But if SBI’s hope on its own asset quality is to go by, the pandemic may not end up debilitating India’s banking sector. “I don’t want to sound overconfident," said Rajnish Kumar, chief of the country’s largest lender, but added that his bank is hopeful of keeping bad assets under check in a year where every lender would invariably see them surging.

What is behind the optimism?

To start with, SBI has had less than a quarter of its loan book go into moratorium, a repayment holiday given by banks to borrowers in lieu of the pandemic. What’s more is that none of the borrowers under moratorium are big companies. Even small businessmen who availed of the relaxation have ended up paying at least one instalment. Besides, 82% of the bank’s borrowers have paid at least two loan instalments during the moratorium period. The repayment holiday was three months which has been extended to six months by the regulator.

Sure, the stress on companies and by extension their loan repayment capacity is the main anxiety for policymakers and the markets. But Kumar believes that the troubles are not as deep as feared.

But optimism does not mean that SBI will walk blindly into the crisis without a shield. The lender racked up ₹11,894 crore in provisions in the March quarter, which is a 45% spike sequentially. While most banks have been prudent and made provisions higher than the regulatory mandate, SBI went one step further. It has refrained from taking the forbearance on labelling loans as non-performing. For all pandemic related relaxations given, SBI has made provisions against these loans.

"We are well placed to deal with any unusual circumstances," Kumar said in a conference call.

Kumar’s hope also springs from the fact that the bank has come clean on its balance sheet, providing for every penny of legacy troubles. The lender believes that despite the pandemic, fresh slippages would be contained at 2% of advances in FY21. That is lower than FY17, the worst year SBI witnessed, when the slippages ratio was 5.78%.

But before investors rejoice, there is a caveat. Kumar wants to wait for the moratorium period to conclude, before assessing the potential damage. As such, he expects bad loans to rise from September. The fact that SBI has treated all relaxations as potential bad loans and provided for them shows the bank expects pain.

Also, potential of small retail loans creating a wave of pain cannot be ruled out. That would be over confidence on Kumar’s part.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated