In a despondent pandemic narrative, SBI brings a ray of hope

To start with, SBI has had less than a quarter of its loan book go into moratorium, a repayment holiday given by banks to borrowers in lieu of the pandemic. What’s more is that none of the borrowers under moratorium are big companies. Even small businessmen who availed of the relaxation have ended up paying at least one instalment. Besides, 82% of the bank’s borrowers have paid at least two loan instalments during the moratorium period. The repayment holiday was three months which has been extended to six months by the regulator.