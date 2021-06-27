For Indian companies battling the covid pandemic, fiscal 2021 was not all about cost rationalization; it was also about repairing their leveraged balance sheets. An analysis of the top 15 sectors, representing more than 1,000 publicly traded firms, by the research arm of State Bank of India (SBI), showed companies reduced debt of more than ₹1.7 trillion in FY21. For perspective, this amounted to a fifth of their debt at the end of FY20. Never before has India Inc. cut debt so drastically, market experts said, adding that leverage is now at a record low.

“At the onset of the pandemic in 2020, there were fears of corporate distress, but some favourable factors have helped companies repair their balance sheets in FY21. Due to support from global central banks in the form of an accommodative monetary policy and stimulus, there was excess liquidity, which kept equity market sentiment positive. So we have seen companies raising funds via IPOs and other routes and using partial proceeds to retire debt," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage house, requesting anonymity.

View Full Image Breaking free

Economists at SBI Research point out that not just equity markets, primary issuance of bonds also increased by 9% in FY21, as corporates repaid their high-cost loans by raising funds through bonds. In simple terms, due to lower yields, they could borrow funds at a cheaper rate and reduce their finance cost. Another factor that is likely to have given savings a boost is delayed expansions. Analysts say that since the pandemic forced companies to defer capital expenditure plans, they may have used funds set aside for expansion to retire debt.

The general posture of tightening the belt post-covid also resulted in savings on costs and working capital.

“Given the demand uncertainty, we don’t expect companies to go all-out on building inventory, which will likely keep working capital needs low," said Shankar Subramaniam, managing director and India head, global transaction services, Bank of America.

View Full Image In the repair mode

To keep operating performance intact, firms embarked on widespread cost-cutting measures. They also saw meaningful savings on discretionary costs related to advertisement spends and travel expenses, leading to better cash flows.

There was help from some other sources as well. “Our MNC clients operating in India have been getting additional liquidity from parent entities (given the significant impact of covid in India), allowing them to reduce debt in their local books. Despite lower interest rates, our loan book hasn’t seen a significant growth compared to last year as clients prefer to either rely on parent firms for funding or not borrow at all," Subramaniam added.

Among sectors, companies in refinery business, steel, fertilizers, mining and mineral products and textile alone reduced debt by more than ₹1.50 trillion in FY21, the SBI Research analysis showed. Leading the charge was the refining segment, where the numbers are likely to have been driven by the large fundraising and deleveraging at Reliance Industries Ltd.

Consequently, the net debt-to-equity ratio, a metric that indicates the strength of a company’s balance sheet, has fallen to multi-year lows.

An analysis of BSE500 companies excluding financials by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd showed that this parameter had fallen to 0.51 times in FY21, from 0.73 times the previous year.

The large deleveraging has undoubtedly helped investor sentiment. Investors tend to avoid taking exposure in firms with stretched balance sheets and prefer those with minimal debt or are cash-free. According to Samit Vartak, founding partner and chief investment officer at SageOne Investment Advisors LLP, the Street has rewarded companies that have seen significant debt reduction. “Valuations of companies in the large-cap and mid-cap space which have seen meaningful deleveraging have improved significantly. We don’t expect companies to go full throttle on their capex plans in a hurry, but if capacity utilization improves further, companies will go for new capex, and then the re-leveraging will slowly start," he said.

