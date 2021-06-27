In covid’s shadow, India Inc. cut debt like never before

For Indian companies battling the covid pandemic, fiscal 2021 was not all about cost rationalization; it was also about repairing their leveraged balance sheets. An analysis of the top 15 sectors, representing more than 1,000 publicly traded firms, by the research arm of State Bank of India (SBI), showed companies reduced debt of more than ₹1.7 trillion in FY21. For perspective, this amounted to a fifth of their debt at the end of FY20. Never before has India Inc. cut debt so drastically, market experts said, adding that leverage is now at a record low.