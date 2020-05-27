In need of covid-19 capital, PSU banks hit the hardest

Most public sector banks are near the regulatory minimum for Tier-1 capital. Public sector banks still account for more than half of credit flow to the industry. Notwithstanding recent mergers, the capital position is still weak. Their valuations have been beaten down in the last four years. The easiest way for them to raise money is an infusion from the government. However, the centre hasn’t detailed any plans for recapitalisation this year. In the absence of infusion, public sector banks may have to access the market.