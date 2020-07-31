In race to exit coronavirus crisis, India may lag global peers

In March, the Indian government announced ₹1.7 trillion economic stimulus package through direct cash transfers and food security measures to fight a downturn due to the coronavirus crisis. In May, the government announced slew of fiscal packages. Nearly ₹6 trillion on liquidity provision to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and financial sector. Around ₹3.1 trillion to provide food security and credit flows to vulnerable sections of the economy including migrant workers, urban poor and farmers; around ₹1.6 trillion, focusing on agricultural and allied sector. The total fiscal impact of these measures is ₹1.1 trillion. In June, the food grain support scheme was extended till end of November, costing ₹900 billion.