In SC versus RBI over interest waiver, prudence risks getting punished

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and the ensuing lockdown, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed banks to give relief to borrowers by way of a six-month moratorium on loan repayments.

Now, a petition in the Supreme Court has demanded that interest accrued during the moratorium period should be waived off by banks. The Supreme court bench even observed that a moratorium without an interest waiver is detrimental to the borrower.

However, such a waiver on the interest accrued would have some major unpleasant outcomes.

As a banking consultant puts it, "The spirit behind a moratorium is that the borrower will pay back along with the interest accrued when his repayment capacity returns. Therefore, the cost is entirely borne by that borrower. A loan waiver is akin to a dole, the cost of which may get spread to others."

The waiver would directly punish borrowers who have chosen not to avail the moratorium and continue with their timely repayment schedule. Granted, that such borrowers do have the ability to pay and those seeking moratorium are in financial distress. Even so, punishing those choosing to be prudent and paying back in time will subvert a strong credit culture. Recall that farm loan waivers were loathed for the very same reason that it weakens credit culture.

Another unfavourable outcome is that waivers would hurt the already battered balance sheet of banks. The RBI, in its affidavit to the court, said that banks will have a hit of ₹2 trillion from a waiver of interest. Indian banks already have dud assets worth over ₹9 trillion that do not pay them any money.

“The borrowers have been given a moratorium but the banks still have an obligation to pay interest and principal to its depositors. Depositor is at the core of the financial system. So, the rule should have some more balance," said Uday Kotak, chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank in a virtual press meet.

A large pile of unproductive loans, and forgoing of interest income would stymie the ability of lenders to give attractive returns to depositors. Needless to say that the waiver would be even more lethal to non-banking finance companies (NBFC), who do not have the access to low cost deposits.

Lastly, an interest waiver may end up hurting borrowers themselves. An increasing pile of bad assets and waivers typically limit a bank’s ability to pass on interest rate reductions faster. If a bank has to set aside a higher amount as provisions towards risks, offering an interest rate cut on loans will be out of question. Hey may well have to raise rates to account for the higher costs. Already, Indian banks have been slow in bringing down loan rates citing sticky deposit rates and high provisioning.

