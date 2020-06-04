In SC versus RBI over interest waiver, prudence risks getting punished

The waiver would directly punish borrowers who have chosen not to avail the moratorium and continue with their timely repayment schedule. Granted, that such borrowers do have the ability to pay and those seeking moratorium are in financial distress. Even so, punishing those choosing to be prudent and paying back in time will subvert a strong credit culture. Recall that farm loan waivers were loathed for the very same reason that it weakens credit culture.