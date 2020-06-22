Home >Markets >Mark To Market >In search for capital, insurance subsidiaries come to help banks

MUMBAI: India's lenders are gearing up to raise capital as early as they can, with the pandemic bound to hit asset quality this fiscal. State Bank of India (SBI) will seek approval of its shareholders to raise 20,000 crore capital this year. HDFC Bank plans to raise 50,000 crore and other private sector peers too have announced similar plans.

In a 26 May report, analysts at Credit Suisse had estimated that Indian banks would need close to $20 billion in capital in FY21.

In this search for capital, the country’s largest lenders are being helped, to a small extent, by unlocking value in subsidiaries. ICICI Bank sold stake in both its general and life insurance subsidiaries, raising about 3,100 crore in the process.

ICICI Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.1% as of March against the minimum regulatory requirement of 9%. It may seem that the lender doesn’t need capital. That said, the uncertainty on asset quality due to the pandemic has been a key motivation to raise money. Also, the equity market is hardly reflecting the concerns surrounding the pandemic, making it prudent to take advantage of valuations right now. While ICICI Prulife’s shares have lost about 15% so far this year, they trade at a 23.5% premium initial public offer price in 2016.

The largest private life insurance company, SBI Life Insurance Co, has also come to the aid of its parent. SBI sold 2.1% stake in its life insurance arm earlier this month. To be sure, the sale was motivated by the need to meet regulatory requirements for minimum public shareholding. While SBI has not disclosed the exact amount it raised, at the floor price of 725 a piece, it would have garnered 1,525 crore.

SBI’s capital adequacy ratio too is a healthy 13.1%. Its management has said the bank does not need capital this year. "The biggest uncertainty is what will happen once the moratorium on loans concludes in August. There will be need for capital for all banks," said an analyst requesting anonymity. Banks have extended moratorium to all borrowers for six months in lieu of the pandemic. Most lenders have at least a quarter of their loan book under moratorium.

Moreover, the regulator has asked banks to conduct a stress test of their balancesheet in the wake of the pandemic, according to a report in Business Standard. The need for protection is clear and the best protection is capital.

