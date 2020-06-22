In search for capital, insurance subsidiaries come to help banks

ICICI Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.1% as of March against the minimum regulatory requirement of 9%. It may seem that the lender doesn’t need capital. That said, the uncertainty on asset quality due to the pandemic has been a key motivation to raise money. Also, the equity market is hardly reflecting the concerns surrounding the pandemic, making it prudent to take advantage of valuations right now. While ICICI Prulife’s shares have lost about 15% so far this year, they trade at a 23.5% premium initial public offer price in 2016.