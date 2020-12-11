In securitisation, rising loan collections bring relief but risks linger

Most banks and even some non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have reported a marked improvement in repayments following the steady unlocking of the economy since June. Delinquency rates, especially those of home and auto loans have dipped. This encourages investors to buy securitised loan pools, one of the key routes to raise capital for NBFCs.

Securitisation is a process through which multiple loans are bundled together and issued as a single security. The payout for the investor is directly linked to the collections of the underlying loans.

These pooled loan securities had seen repayments hit after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked lenders to provide moratorium for six months following the pandemic-induced disruptions.

Analysts note that post the moratorium, which ended in August, the performance has been encouraging. “After payment moratoriums ended in August, loan collection rates for our rated Indian auto loan ABS (asset backed securities) and micro, small and mid-size enterprise (MSME) loan ABS improved markedly in September and October, though they remained below pre- coronavirus levels," analysts at Moody’s Investor Services Ltd said in a note.

The biggest issuers of securitised loan pools are NBFCs and these lenders had been the key drivers of growth in the past two years. Faced with shortage of capital, securitising loan pools was a quick way to free up capital, especially when banks were willing buyers. But the pandemic has changed everything. NBFCs’ balance sheets have weakened, with some seeing large contractions. Measures by the government to encourage investments have yielded limited results.

Indeed, it is not a straight and quick road to recovery. In fact, for securitisation, the road is far more challenging.

Delinquencies are far from declining. Analysts expect delinquencies to rise for loan pools of small businesses. These loan pools had the highest proportion of loans under moratorium as well. The stress has not reduced, according to analysts. “MSME loans are not showing much improvement. So those securities that have them as underlying will take a long time to perform," said an analyst.

Meanwhile, large cash reserves are offsetting the stress on these securities. Analysts at Moody’s expect stress to remain elevated for the next 6-12 months.

With the outlook on delinquencies not all sanguine, investors would prefer to restrain themselves for some more time. Securitisation volume had plunged 80% in the first six months of FY21 from the year ago period. A revival is not going to be easy.

