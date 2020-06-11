NEW DELHI: The petition for a waiver of interest accrued during the moratorium period will be heard again by the Supreme Court today. The apex court had asked for replies from the Reserve Bank of India and the government on the matter at an earlier hearing.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and the ensuing lockdown, the RBI had allowed banks to give relief to borrowers by way of a three-month moratorium on loan repayments. This was extended to six months in May. The petition is for seeking complete waiver of the interest accrued during the period of moratorium.

A column in Mint had argued earlier how detrimental it would be if the apex court rules against the RBI.

Besides the fact that credit culture would weaken as good borrowers would feel betrayed, the immediate risk of such a waiver is on banks. Cast your eyes on the adjoining chart to see how bad an interest waiver can be.

Top lenders are already setting aside large chunks of profit towards provisioning. In that, an interest waiver is expected to erode operating metrics of banks. For instance, the largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) may see 30.7% of operating profit getting eaten away by interest forgone. This means that lenders would have less money left to provide for other risks.

Analysts do not expect an adverse ruling by the Supreme Court in the matter. However, the risks of any negative outcome of the case weighs heavily on banks. “Banks have a fiduciary responsibility toward depositors to pay interest, and losing out on such massive interest income could affect their ability to meet their obligations to depositors," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a note.

