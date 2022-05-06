Price hikes are key to Havell’s steady growth

Havells India Ltd saw growth across all its businesses in the March quarter (Q4FY22) leading to a nearly 33% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in standalone revenues to ₹4,417 crore. The Lloyd consumer segment did particularly well with revenues rising by 62% to ₹959 crore, helped by the onset of the summer season and the pent-up demand. In the post-earnings call, Havells said air conditioners (AC) constituted about 80-85% of Lloyd’s revenue in Q4.