Increase in provision mars LIC Housing’s Q3 earnings outlook
Standalone net profit slumped 37% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹480 crore, lagging far behind Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of ₹789 crore.
CHENNAI : LIC Housing Finance’s December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings report card was discouraging. Standalone net profit slumped 37% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹480 crore, lagging far behind Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of ₹789 crore. Higher credit cost due to a sharp rise in provision was the main culprit. LIC’s provisions for expected credit loss rose to ₹7,285 crore in Q3, up 28% y-o-y.
