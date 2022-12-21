Increased risks of persistent inflation could hit flows to EMs, including India

In contrast to developed markets, emerging market (EM) economies have not experienced a sharp slowdown so far. They are relatively better placed to navigate global slowdown, helped by lower inflationary pressures and reasonably resilient domestic demand. Among EMs, India is projected to grow at a faster pace than the rest of the world. Structural growth drivers include domestic orientation, improving internal demand and investment growth, opportunities from global supply chain diversification and policy measures for manufacturing and infrastructure development to induce sustainable growth. Factors displaying resilience in the domestic economy include improving high-frequency indicators in the economy and an uptrend seen in consumer confidence (RBI survey). The recent surge in forex reserves after months of decline, surplus net balance under services and remittances (scaling highs) partly offsetting trade deficit, robust net foreign direct investment flows during April-October 2022 ($22.7 billion), and resurgence in foreign portfolio flows despite challenging global environment to provide comfort are some key positives.

