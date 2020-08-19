Increasing exposure to eastern India could be a double whammy for Ramco Cements

MUMBAI: Cement volumes fell 40-50% year-on-year for most companies based in south India in the June quarter. But in the case of Ramco Cements Ltd, they fell at a lower rate of 28%, thanks to its aggressive marketing strategies and product launches in niche segments.

However, it remains to be seen if it can replicate this strategy in the east, where it is increasing exposure. The region has seen huge capacity additions and analysts worry about pricing pressure ahead.

Ramco itself is creating new grinding and clinker capacities to cater to markets of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. In a post-earnings conference call, its management said, capacity expansion (capex) plans are progressing well, albeit with a slight delay due to the pandemic. Its clinker capacity expansion at Jayanthipuram and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh will be completed in fiscal 2021. Grinding capacities in Andhra and Odisha are likely to be completed in fiscal 2022. With that, Ramco’s capacity will increase from 16.5 mtpa in FY2019 to 20.5 mtpa in FY22. Mtpa is short for million tonnes per annum.

Not just Ramco, many other cement makers are increasing exposure to the east to tap the region's growth potential. Shree Cement Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Ltd are two major companies among them. Analysts estimate that eastern India would see 30-35% capacity expansion over the next 18 months. Analysts estimate the total capacity in the region to be at 113 mtpa by end of FY22.

The worry is that just like south India, the east may also eventually face a glut. This means the pricing outlook for the region is not promising.

As such, Ramco may become exposed to two regions where there is excessive competition, and market share gains may come at the expense of realisations.

"We continue to remain negative on the southern region due to overcapacity as well as challenging demand outlook. Most importantly, we believe that Ramco’s earnings profile would continue to deteriorate with increasing exposure to low margin and volatile markets of AP/Telangana and East regions. This is vindicated by narrowing the gap on margins with its regional peers over the last couple of years," brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 14 August.

Meanwhile, shares of the company trade at a one-year forward Ev/Ebitda of around 13 times. Ev is short for enterprise value. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

This valuation multiple is higher than its south-focused peers, which investors need to be mindful about, since the expansions are yet to yield results and also given Ramco’s high debt position.

