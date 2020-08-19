Increasing exposure to eastern India could be a double whammy for Ramco Cements

Ramco itself is creating new grinding and clinker capacities to cater to markets of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. In a post-earnings conference call, its management said, capacity expansion (capex) plans are progressing well, albeit with a slight delay due to the pandemic. Its clinker capacity expansion at Jayanthipuram and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh will be completed in fiscal 2021. Grinding capacities in Andhra and Odisha are likely to be completed in fiscal 2022. With that, Ramco’s capacity will increase from 16.5 mtpa in FY2019 to 20.5 mtpa in FY22. Mtpa is short for million tonnes per annum.