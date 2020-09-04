Increasing retail participation drives CDSL, but valuations are over-shooting

In recent times, the increase in retail sector participation is driving the stock of Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL). While that is leading to an increase in the number of dematerialised (demat) accounts, investor are also eyeing the growth in transaction revenues. But further stock price rise may be low on juice. Shares of CDSL have already jumped 211% in 2020, stretching valuations considerably.

Besides, analysts say that the market-linked revenue transaction and corporate action charges, which reflects retail participation, has a volatile track record. While there has been an increase in delivery volumes on the stock exchanges, analysts say market trends tend to be fickle, and cyclical. A downturn in retail participation could decrease the revenue stream for the depository participants.

Besides, analysts say that the market-linked revenue transaction and corporate action charges, which reflects retail participation, has a volatile track record. While there has been an increase in delivery volumes on the stock exchanges, analysts say market trends tend to be fickle, and cyclical. A downturn in retail participation could decrease the revenue stream for the depository participants.

Investors are also seen banking on the pledging charges that is likely to increase post the margin requirement. However, given the implementation bottlenecks already being faced by the stock exchanges, revenues may be slow in coming.

CDSL has nevertheless seen a strong jump in operating profits in the first quarter. While revenues increased by 12% year-on-year, operating profits jumped sharply on lower expenses. The jump in Ebitda of 68% year-on-year was due to lower employee costs and other expenses, and the lower fixed-cost nature of the business.

Even so, transaction revenue charges may increase this year as the number of demat accounts are rising. CDSL has also gone ahead of its rival in number of demat accounts. But as said earlier a downturn in market sentiment could play spoilsport. ICICI Securities noted in a recent report that “while better costs outlook leads to a 34% upgrade in net profit estimates, the volatile nature of retail cash delivery volumes makes structural growth uncertain."

Further, some of its other business have not been doing well in the recent quarters. In fact, market sentiment impacted Initial public offering and corporate action charges. Besides, the decline in other revenues of about 45% shows the decline in government orders.

Nevertheless, the recent stock price surge may leave little upside. The stock already quotes at a valuation of about 42 times trailing 12-month earnings. Even on expected earnings of about ₹15 for FY22, the stock seems to be over-shooting the valuations generally accorded to financial intermediaries.

