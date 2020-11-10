India beverages business helps Tata Consumer brew a good September quarter

Tea has been comforting Indians during the pandemic, or so it appears from Tata Consumer Products Ltd’s September quarter results. The company, which is a beneficiary of the rise in at-home consumption, had seen consolidated revenue growth of 13% year-on-year during the June quarter. Growth has further improved to 18.5% in the September quarter on the back of robust performance of the India beverage segment, revenues from which increased by 32%. The segment primary includes tea, and it saw better realisations driven by higher tea prices and volume (up 11%).

On the other hand, revenue growth from Tata Consumer’s international beverages business was slower at 7%.

On the other hand, revenue growth from Tata Consumer's international beverages business was slower at 7%.

Revenue growth slowed down in Tata Consumer’s India foods business to 13% in the September quarter, from 19% in the June quarter. To be sure, packaged foods company, Britannia Industries Ltd has seen a stark revenue growth deceleration to 11% in the September quarter from 26.4% in the June quarter. In this backdrop, Tata Consumer’s performance appears better.

While better tea realisations helped boost overall revenue growth, higher tea prices did pose a risk to the company’s profitability for the quarter. After all, average domestic tea prices were up about 65% year-on-year. But the company managed well restricting its consolidated gross profit margin contraction to about 270 basis points.

One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. Not only that, a relatively slower pace of growth in employee costs, advertisement and sales charges; and other expenses, boosted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin. Ebitda margin expanded by 95 basis points to 14.4%.

Post results announcement on Friday evening, Tata Consumer’s shares closed marginally higher on Monday on NSE. But recall that the stock has seen a massive rally already. Currently, the shares are around 25% higher than its pre-covid highs seen in February. Analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said, “Strictly speaking, we find the stock over-valued at 45 times one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio, especially since one-third of revenue are from slow-growth international developed markets and another 10% are non-branded."

The analysts added in a report on 8 November, “For now, however, stock-price could stay strong given that upgrades were still made to earnings forecasts, which came by on the back of good growth momentum in the business overall and expectations of further margin gains from acquisition synergies."

In the near-term, domestic tea inflation remains a headwind. “While we have gained market share in tea and salt; navigating the unprecedented inflation in raw tea prices will be critical," said the company. It also remains to be seen whether the double-digit volume growth in the Indian beverages segment last quarter, sustains. Nevertheless, valuations suggest investors haven’t woken up to these concerns yet.