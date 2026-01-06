Business activity in India’s manufacturing and services industries softened as companies grappled with subdued demand, increased competition and inflationary pressures.
PMI: Retreating momentum dents confidence of services, manufacturing firms
SummaryBusiness activity in India's sectors weakened, with the services PMI at an 11-month low and manufacturing PMI at a two-year low. Companies are cautious, citing inflation and competition, while expectations for future support may aid recovery in domestic demand.
Business activity in India’s manufacturing and services industries softened as companies grappled with subdued demand, increased competition and inflationary pressures.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More