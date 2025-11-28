Cement makers focus on volumes amid flat prices, rising competition

The Indian cement sector continues to grapple with muted price trends amid tepid demand. Following a goods and services tax (GST) rate cut in late September, the benefit was passed on to consumers, with the GST on cement reduced from 28% to 18%. As a result, prices eased in October, with weakness persisting through November. Cement demand in certain markets during Q3FY26 has been affected by a mix of factors, including elections in Bihar and the Vidarbha region, labour shortages, and construction slowdowns in Delhi due to pollution.